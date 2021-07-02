Sales in Manhattan in April 2021 climbed 36% higher compared to April 2020, a sign that the economy is picking up compared to last spring when the coronavirus pandemic first began.
The city recorded $11.8 million in sales in April 2021. In April 2020, the city reported $8.6 million. That’s an increase of more than $3 million from April 2020 to April 2021.
Last April, Gov. Laura Kelly’s statewide stay-at-home order was in effect, allowing only essential businesses to remain open.
City manager Ron Fehr said the sales increase can be attributed to people feeling more comfortable spending money and being in public because of the large availability of vaccines.
“There wasn’t much activity at all last April,” Fehr said. “There are certainly more folks out and about since vaccinations began and other restrictions have eased or lifted.”
The sales numbers come from a calculation using the city’s sales tax revenue and the base sales tax rate for Manhattan of 8.95%. (That rate is not the same in all parts of Manhattan.)
The information comes from a June sales tax report from the state that reflects April sales.
The city government brought in $1.05 million in sales tax revenue from April sales, which was up from the $777,866 collected last year. That’s an increase of $278,174.