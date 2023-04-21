Manhattan and Riley County commissioners on Thursday continued their disagreement on how to handle who employs animal control officers.
City commissioners have proposed moving animal control officers from city employment to working for the Riley County Police Department. However, county commissioners have written a resolution that directly opposes this proposal.
County counselor Clancy Holeman broke down the resolution opposing the proposal during a joint meeting between city and county officials. The county opposed the proposal because it would be fiscally responsible for 20% of the employment and the animal shelter, according to state law. The city government funds 80% of RCPD, and the county funds the other 20%.
“You’re giving every possible justification you can have, but really the county doesn’t want to pay for animal control officers,” mayor Mark Hatesohl said.
Holeman responded by saying the county doesn’t want to solve the city’s budget issues by taking on something like animal control.
City attorney Katie Jackson asked for officials to set aside the shelter from consideration. She said RCPD would not be involved with the animal shelter-related work, and the city intends to continue to own the property.
Commissioner Wynn Butler asked whether the county even wanted animal control outside the city limits in the unincorporated areas. County commissioner John Ford said he currently does not see a need for that.
Multiple city commissioners said RCPD already responds to calls related to animal control. However, RCPD assistant director Kurt Moldrup said just because officers answer the calls does not make them animal control.
“We get calls for broken pipes in homes, and we respond and do what we can to call people to help,” Moldrup said. “But that doesn’t mean we’re plumbers.”
City manager Ron Fehr mentioned the long standing history the city and county have of collaborating with each other, including the city-county health department which previously housed animal control; the health department is now a county-only entity. He also mentioned the county has provided various animal control equipment for the city.
RCPD, city and county officials wanted others to consider what problem they wanted to solve to see if changing animal control employment was the solution.
City commissioner Linda Morse said it seems like a jurisdictional issue, and the city should consider drawing up a contract with RCPD. Moldrup said it could be similar to RCPD’s contract with Pawnee Mental Health Services, which provides funding for mental health responders who are RCPD employees.
Moldrup said both commissions need to keep in mind the expectations of both entities.
“If we are going to do it, we need to do it right,” he said.