Manhattan residents and business owners will likely have an increase in their water bills in 2021.
Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday discussed a 6% increase to water rates. Water rates increased by 3% in 2020, and city administrators asked the commission to think about raising it again in 2021.
With the 6% increase, the average residential property’s water bill per month in 2021 would increase from $28.28 to $29.98. That’s a change of $1.70 per month or $50.64 over a year from 2020, officials said.
For the average business, officials said the monthly water bill would increase from $139.16 to $147.51, which is a change of $8.35. That’s a difference of $255.44 annually from 2020.
Commissioner Wynn Butler said he thought the city is using the water department as a “hidden tax.”
“We’re keeping the mill levy flat, but we’re taxing people indirectly by raising their water rates,” Butler said. “And it’s not to pay for water service, it’s to pay for everything else. And that has been disturbing me these past couple years because I was sold on ‘OK, no problem, let’s go ahead and raise a little bit of percentage up because then we’ll have the money for the true water projects.’”
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said the city needs to focus on stormwater improvement.
“People don’t tolerate high stormwater rates, but they tolerate flooding a lot less,” Hatesohl said.
Commissioner Linda Morse, who lives in Northview, said she is committed to improving the levee.
“The levee has a huge impact on this community,” Morse said.
These increases in the water fund could help fund future levee improvements and other larger projects.
Commissioner Aaron Estabrook said he agreed with the other commissioners.
“My grandma’s 102,” Estabrook said. “She lived on Juliette and Vattier and some of our water and wastewater systems are a little bit older than her. So I think we have a lot of work to do, that flooding issue is prevalent.”
Mayor Usha Reddi said the city is fortunate there haven’t been any heavy rains so far this year. She said the city cannot neglect the levee.
“I think that’s the highest priority for all of us,” Reddi said. “And the community doesn’t really see it until that flood happens. And it’s best to get some infrastructure in place.”
Commissioners did not take any formal action on the measure, but most indicated they supported generating more money for levee improvements.