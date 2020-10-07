A Manhattan resident has threatened to sue the city government because of flooding on Wildcat Creek.
Longtime Manhattan resident Stan Hoerman said Tuesday he plans to organize a class action lawsuit against the city about the flooding situation; he spoke during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s legislative session.
“There is things that the city has done to exacerbate the flooding on Wildcat Creek, and I think it needs to be addressed publicly,” he said.
Overflow from Wildcat Creek caused significant flooding to homes and businesses in western Manhattan in 2007, 2010, 2011 and 2018.
Hoerman, who has run unsuccessfully for local office several times, said he has spoken to people in the University of Kansas law school.
Hoerman claims the city should have taken precautionary measures and wondered if the city notified nearby tenants to the creek about the flood plain.
“The city has been issuing building permits for Wildcat Creek out there in the 10-year flood plain along Wildcat Creek,” Hoerman said. “And the worst ones are the law enforcement center and Home Depot, that’s just built in the flood plain.”
Hoerman said it’s important to not repeat history.
“You need a historian on the city staff or consultant to tell you what the city history was,” he said. “When the white settlers came to Manhattan here, they were told by the Kaw Indians, ‘Do not build where downtown is today.’ They said, ‘It floods.’ How did the Kaw Indians know that? In 1849, there was a massive 100-year flood plain and the Kansas River Valley was filled from bluff to bluff. And the Kaw Indians said, ‘Do not build where downtown is.’ No, they built where downtown is. And then the ‘51 flood, we had to get the Corps of Engineers in there to build the dike to stop the Kansas River from flooding Manhattan here.”
Hoerman said he thinks the city should have built a 50-foot stormwater culvert into the bottom of Wildcat Creek to allow water to run away without trees blocking it.
It was not immediately clear if Hoerman was individually harmed by the flooding.
He doesn’t live around the creek, but he mentioned that he used to hunt in that area.
Mayor Usha Reddi recognized this is an ongoing issue. She encouraged Hoerman to email commissioners questions on the subject.
Commissioner Linda Morse said the city has to “continue chipping away.” She said the city has bought three or four flooded homes per year, except this year.
“So we’re kind of suspending it for this year, but certainly it would be good to get it back on track in 2021,” she said.
Morse said flood maps change often and terms like flood plains have not always existed.
“So now FEMA is doing it, like changing it every five years, I think,” she said. “And that changes our world every time they do that. So we’re going to have to anticipate 10 or 15 years ahead and stop reacting with the five-year increment.”