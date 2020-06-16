The search is ongoing for one of two alligators stolen from Manhattan Reptile World earlier this month after the other alligator was caught but inadvertently drowned, co-owner Colin Cudley said.
Cudley said he suspects someone may have tampered with the big animal control trap, which is typically used to capture dogs, that fell into the water and drowned the gator.
The pet shop owner said searchers had chained the trap to a nearby tree and strapped it to a big log as well.
“It was unmovable, and there is no way that came off on its own,” Cudley said. “We’re still unclear as to how the trap got dislocated from where it was and fell into the water, because there’s no way the alligator could have gotten it off on its own.”
During law enforcement and shop employees’ attempts to capture the first alligator when it was found, Cudley said they had problems with members of the public interfering with those attempts. He encouraged anyone who might see the second alligator to contact the shop or law enforcement.
Cudley also said he wanted to assure the community that the second alligator poses little, if any, danger to the public.
“They’re going to run away from you and hide,” he said. “We tried for a good week to try to catch the first alligator, and we knew exactly where it was. We tried several different methods, and we couldn’t even get close enough to catch it, so it’s not going to come at you or try to attack you. You’ll be lucky to get close enough to see it before it runs away.”
Cudley said he’s still searching for the other alligator. He said there’s a good chance it’s around the same area, but with as much time as searchers have trying to get the first one out without sightings of the second, it could very well be somewhere else.
“There’s a million places it could hide,” he said.
In any case, he said there’s no chance the gator could survive the harsh Kansas winter.
Although there are not yet any leads on who stole the animals in the first place, he wanted the community to know that the owners are taking responsibility for finding the missing alligator.
“We’re doing everything we can do as owners,” he said. “We’ve spent countless nights out there trying to retrieve it, and I just want people to know we’re trying what we can and taking responsibility as owners for the situation. But there’s only so much we can.”