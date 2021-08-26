As cost estimates for airport runway upgrades increase, officials with the Manhattan Regional Airport and Olsson & Associates engineering firm say they are looking at ways to shorten the project schedule.
Manhattan city commissioners received an update on the status of the airport runway expansion project during their meeting Tuesday. Olsson aviation consultant Diane Hofer and MHK Regional Airport director Jesse Romo spoke to the commission about plans to expand Runway 3/21, which is the airport’s main runway.
City officials want to create a 150-foot-wide runway to better accommodate larger aircraft takeoffs for K-State and Fort Riley. The plan presented by Hofer and Romo includes a “rubblization” technique, which does not involve complete reconstruction of the runway, but does in essence smooth out the runway surface and allows crews to apply additional layers of asphalt and concrete along the runway.
Hofer said Olsson engineers’ current plan is to lay a 5-inch asphalt base after rubblization, followed by the application of a 10.5-inch concrete surface. The plan also calls for reconstruction of the intersection with Runway 13/31, removal of one taxiway, and adding more lights and navigational aids along the runway.
Hofer said both affected runways will be shut down for about two months while Runway 3/21 is being widened. She said Olsson engineers and airport officials have coordinated with airlines to adjust to the construction project. Romo said he will not be redirecting planes to other airports while construction is taking place.
Next month, Hofer said engineers will meet with contractors and subcontractors to determine costs and timelines for project completion. The Federal Aviation Administration approved funding 90% of the project for a 100-foot width even though the airport already has a 150-foot-wide runway, and the rest will come from airport revenue resources. Earlier this spring, airport officials received a $350,000 federal grant to help with runway expansion.
In Hofer’s presentation, updated cost estimates show the FAA pitching in about $39.9 million for construction, with Manhattan-area sources fronting $11.2 million of the cost, for a total construction price of $51.1 million.
Commissioner Linda Morse asked Hofer how much costs have increased from previous estimates. Hofer said, since last January, construction cost estimates have risen by about $6 million.
Commissioner Usha Reddi asked Hofer if there is any way to “lock in prices” right now, in order to keep them from rising further. Hofer said she is “not aware” of any way to lock in prices, as project bidding system is required by the FAA.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl asked if local or regional contractors would be used for the project. Hofer said she would anticipate the prime contractor “would be out of Kansas City, Denver,” or other similar areas. She said it takes a contractor “with previous experience” as well as the correct heavy equipment “to put down 12 inches of concrete.” Hofer said she anticipates local subcontractors will be used for asphalt grading and extra paving.
Hofer said engineers’ current plan is to have construction completed, weather permitting, by Labor Day 2023.
“We’re looking at ways to combine or shorten that work schedule,” Hofer said.
Construction bids are set to be advertised in March 2022, with those bids to be opened in April and some preliminary work to remove trees and grade surfaces near the runway potentially starting in October of next year. Actual runway construction is not slated to begin until April 2023.