Manhattan Regional Airport has received a $36.1 million Federal Aviation Administration grant to help fund its runway improvement project.
The FAA on Tuesday made the announcement on the expected grant, which allows the city government to proceed with repaving the airport’s 43-year-old runway.
In February, the Manhattan City Commission approved the $43.7 million project, which will involve “major reconstruction” of the runways and repair of airfield guidance signs, beacons and runway lighting.
Administrators said the runway construction is scheduled from April 2023 to August 2023. This includes a planned closure of both runways from May 15 to July 22, meaning planes will not be landing in or taking off from Manhattan for at least 68 days next year.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the airport will receive $35.1 million in fiscal year 2022 funding and $1 million in future appropriations through fiscal year 2023.
Last fall, the Department of Defense awarded the airport with $5.925 million for the project.
U.S. Senators Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and Roger Marshall, R-Kan., made a joint statement about the grant Tuesday.
“Manhattan Regional Airport plays an important role in the transportation and commerce of Riley County, serving both Kansas State University and our military community,” Moran said. “These federal resources are an investment to the entire Manhattan community and will help keep the airport running safely and efficiently for years to come.”
“This meaningful investment will allow the Manhattan airport to fully upgrade and expand its runway, lighting and guidance systems,” Marshall said. “The reconstruction is vital for the airport to continue connecting Manhattan and the surrounding communities with affordable air service, and for supporting the mission readiness, deployment, and operations of nearby Fort Riley. We have been working with the Manhattan community for several years to secure the necessary funding. I applaud the Department of Transportation for its support of this important and timely project.”