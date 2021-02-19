The federal government has distributed $1.15 million in coronavirus relief funding to the Manhattan Regional Airport.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the federal government distributed over $10 million to 75 Kansas airports. Airports can use the funding for janitorial services, cleaning and sanitation and operational expenses.
“Our community airports are essential to not only our transportation infrastructure, but the continuation of business in many of our rural communities,” Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, said in a written statement earlier this week. “(COVID-19) has substantially slowed both commercial and personal travel leaving these airports with only a fraction of their normal business operations. It is important that we support our airports to ensure they can remain operational.”
This funding came from the Consolidated Appropriation Act and Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act, which Congress passed in December.