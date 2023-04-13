021522_mer_new_manhattanairport-6.jpg
American Airlines flight 3686 destined for Chicago O’Hare takes flight at the Manhattan Regional Airport on Feb. 15, 2022.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Officials have expanded the closure of Manhattan Regional Airport to accommodate its runway reconstruction.

Airport director Brandon Keazer said American Airlines officials made the decision to suspend operations in Manhattan “a little earlier” and to bring services back “a little later” in order to work around the project schedule.