A view of the Aggieville parking garage first-floor shell space facing North Manhattan Avenue. The Kansas Department of Commerce has awarded the Manhattan city government with a $1.5 million grant to complete a planned entrepreneurial hub in the space.
Courtesy photo
Sunlight peers into the first-floor shell space of the Aggieville parking garage.
The Kansas Department of Commerce has awarded the Manhattan city government with a $1.5 million grant to complete a planned entrepreneurial hub in the Aggieville parking garage.
City administrators announced the Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) grant Wednesday.
“The Garage” Entrepreneur and Innovation Center will occupy a portion of the undeveloped first-floor shell space in the city-owned Aggieville parking garage. The idea for an entrepreneurial center came out of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 Region Reimagined strategy. The city built the first floor of the parking garage with the understanding that it could be used for retail or business purposes.
“Dedicated space like this, in a vibrant and walkable district such as Aggieville, is a premier spot for entrepreneurial programming of new businesses in the Manhattan region,” Mayor Mark Hatesohl said in a written statement.
The city government intends to work with K-State Innovation Partners to finish, occupy and facilitate the space.
“Entrepreneurs and innovation are the foundation of economic prosperity,” Rebecca Robinson, president and CEO for K-State Innovation Partners, said in a written statement. “With this funding, The Garage will be central to the region’s efforts to start and advance exciting, innovative new businesses which will grow our economy.”
Chamber president and CEO Jason Smith said in a written statement that The Garage is another tool in expanding startup capacity in the region.
“This is a unique opportunity to bring significant resources into a central location and create better awareness and service delivery,” he said. “Manhattan truly is a community that relies on small business and entrepreneurship for economic prosperity, which is why we have made it a significant priority of our economic development efforts.”
Officials are working to finalize details regarding the facility.
Officials said they will have a discussion with the city commission as the project progresses.