The Manhattan Public Library is using a four-phase approach in reopening the building to the public.
Although the library is still closed, people can begin picking up holds by appointment and returning materials to the library May 18, which is when level one begins.
The west library book drop opens and the summer reading sign-up, open to all ages, starts May 18.
The level two target date is June 1, which is when people can reserve items for pick up through reservations.
The level three and four start dates are to be decided still. Level three initiates limited access to the building based on social distancing guidelines.
Level four is when the library would resume regular operations, according to the plan.
Manhattan residents can still access the library through digital means. People who do not have a library card can fill out the registration form online at mhklibrary.org for a digital card.