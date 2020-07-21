People checking out books from the Manhattan Public Library will no longer have to worry about late fees.
The library announced Monday that it has cleared all existing overdue fees, and it will not charge fines for overdue materials in the future.
In the announcement, the library stated it wanted to remove barriers to encourage people to come back to the library and use its resources.
“Life happens, and we understand that sometimes it can be difficult to return items to the library on time,” the library said in a Monday social media post. “Manhattan Public Library believes in free and equal access for all, so we decided to change the way we do business.”
However, due dates on items still exist, so people cannot keep items.
Charges for lost or damaged items will remain on accounts; people who keep items 45 days past the due date will be charged.