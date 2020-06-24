The Manhattan Public Library will reopen its atrium to the public starting Monday, officials announced Wednesday, but access to the rest of the building will still be barred.
Starting Monday, public access to the building atrium will be between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Library patrons will be able to look for materials on the library’s online catalogue and reserve them to be picked up in the library atrium during the building’s operating hours, officials said. Library staff will then notify patrons by text, email or mail when those materials are ready for pickup.
Additionally, the library is resuming interlibrary loans, and children participating in the library’s summer reading program can pick up prizes at the desk in front of the children’s room. Computers, fax and printing services are available by reservation at 785-776-4741, ext. 336.
The atrium’s reopening means the library will also end its carside book carryout service, which library staff had offered for the past few weeks, on Saturday. Book drop off will now be available in the atrium, in addition to the southwest book drop. Returned materials are placed in quarantine for 72 hours, which studies show is enough time for any potential virus particles to dissipate. Additionally, the library is not yet reimplementing overdue fines on late returns.
Masks will be required not only of staff but of patrons who wish to enter the library, and library staff ask that anyone who is sick or has been in contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to avoid the library.
Online materials and resources, as well as library card registration, remain available through the library’s website.