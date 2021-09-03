A new director for the Manhattan Public Library will take over the position at the end of the year.
The Manhattan Public Library Board of Trustees announced Friday that Eric Norris will become the new library director in December. Norris comes into the position as current director Linda Knupp plans to retire after 20 years of service.
A native Kansan, Norris is currently the librarian for the Kansas state government, a position he’s held since April 2018. Prior to that, he was the director at Hays Public Library for six years.
“I am thrilled at the opportunity to join the team at the Manhattan Public Library,” Norris said in a statement Friday. “Manhattan is a growing and dynamic community that knows the value of its public library and I look forward to meeting people, making connections, and helping to create opportunities for growth. It is an exciting time for libraries as we explore ways to advance educational, informational, and recreational services throughout the Manhattan and the NCKLS area.”
The North Central Kansas Library System is based in Manhattan.
Norris has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas, a master’s from Fort Hays State University, and a second master’s degree in library science from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
The Library Board of Trustees invited several library staffers, board members, and library supporters to participate in the process for selecting a new director.
“Through all the shutdowns, jarring changes, and social upheaval of the past year, I believe that libraries are evolving well beyond the idea as simply a place to gather, and that public libraries are in the perfect position to adapt and evolve into what ‘new realities’ lie ahead,” Norris said.
Norris will begin his work as director in late December. Knupp will retire at the end of December.