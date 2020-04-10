Residents who do not have a library card at the Manhattan Public Library can apply online to access e-books, audiobooks, movies and other materials.
The Manhattan Public Library announced earlier this week that the library is issuing cards for online access during the coronavirus pandemic. People who already have a library card can also access the materials online.
People aged 13 and older can fill out the registration form online on the library’s website at mhklibrary.org. Parents or guardians are encouraged to contact the circulation department at circdesk@mhklibrary.org to set up accounts for children under 13.
Once the library opens again, people can pick up their physical card within 90 days.