The annual book sale at the Manhattan Public Library will not go on this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of book inventory.
Manhattan Library Association Board membership chair Stephen Bridenstine said the library did not take book donations in 2020, so there are none to sell. Additionally, the library is unable to safely host a large event like past years because of the pandemic.
The revenue from the book sale helps support the library. Since the sale is canceled this year, MLA requests people renew their membership to support programs throughout 2021.
In 2020, the library held the book sale a few weeks before the country essentially went on lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The library is planning on hosting a book sale in 2022.
All members of the association will get a “book bond” worth 20% off at the book sale next year.