Some city government-run youth and adult sports are on the chopping block in the near future, officials said Wednesday.
A tight budget and staff shortages have forced the city to reevaluate what activities the Manhattan parks and rec can offer this fall, deputy city manager Jason Hilgers said.
“We’re having a tough time retaining enough resources and people to do everything that we need to do,” Hilgers said. “Fall is a busy time, and we’re just trying to find enough people to not only do our indoor programs, but also handle our outdoor as well.”
As for what exactly will or won’t be offered, Hilgers wouldn’t give specifics.
“It’s still being evaluated,” Hilgers said. “The desire is to do as much as we’ve always have, but we are limited, so we’re trying to piece that together and move forward.”
Hilgers pointed to the general workforce shortage across the country as one of the main causes of the department’s staffing struggle.
“I don’t think we’re alone in shortage of workforce,” Hilgers said. “We’re just having a hard time getting people hired and filling those gaps.”
Last summer, the Mercury reported that, because of COVID-19, the city had to eliminate roughly 50% of its seasonal positions, including office workers, umpires, scorekeepers field maintenance workers and more.
Budget-wise, Hilgers pointed out that revenue for the city’s general fund that hasn’t increased since 2016, and Manhattan voters’ distaste for raising property tax rates.
“You can go back to 2009 and the recession,” Hilgers said. “A lot of communities had to start making tough decisions because revenues dipped. Manhattan was a bit insulated in 2009. Here we are in 2022, and we’re coming out of COVID, and it’s hard to find people to work. It’s also coming off a five-year period with very little to no growth. We have to start making choices. There’s just very little tolerance for property tax increases and even though the city, in terms of the general fund, hasn’t increased property taxes since 2016, there’s been no new revenues to the general fund. So it’s very difficult for us to expect more revenue or additional revenues given what we’ve experienced.”
As the city drops some sports programs, one thing that’s helping to fill the gap is private entities. For example, Puma FC is the primary youth soccer provider in the city and provides programs for kids from age 3 to high school. Parks and rec this year only offered soccer for children 3-5.
“We have a mix today,” Hilgers said. “We have soccer clubs that have absolutely taken on more in terms programs offered through the community. We have a lot more contracts that we do than we’ve ever done.”
Parks and rec still offers softball, baseball, volleyball and basketball for kids through sixth grade, as well as activities like tumbling and cheer.
Meanwhile, the department in recent years got rid of its adult slow-pitch softball program. That’s now run by the participants themselves, Hilgers said, and the teams play at the Twin Oaks complex. Parks and rec still offers adult volleyball, pickleball and men’s basketball.
“If there’s an opportunity for a program to exist without additional resources from the city, we’re going to take that opportunity,” Hilgers said. “It’s a cost-saving measure so the activity can still exist and still function within our facilities and parks.”
As far as a clear way forward for the department, Hilgers wouldn’t speculate, but he said the city government will do whatever it can to keep its current slate of programs afloat going forward.
“Everybody desires to do everything we possibly can for the community and for the public,” Hilgers said. “We’ll look for any and all ways to provide those services. We may need to rely on parents. We may need to rely on volunteers to get us where we need to be.”