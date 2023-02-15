Manhattan city officials have proposed using peak and non-peak hours in an update of parks and recreation rental fees.
City recreation superintendent Chris Curtis told Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday that staffers in his department have been looking at ways to improve the department’s cost recovery model to better utilize department funds. He said there are currently two categories for parks and rec rental fees — commercial and non-commercial.
“In practice, we hardly ever charge the commercial rate,” Curtis said, “as it’s hard to identify a customer as commercial or not.”
Curtis outlined the suggestion to change those rates to reflect peak usage times for department assets, such as the Douglass Community Center and other recreational facilities. Instead of being labeled “commercial” and “non-commercial,” the rates would be classified as either “peak time” or “non-peak time.” Curtis said the goal with this proposed change is to create more incentives for members of the public to use facilities during the typical 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. timeframe when facilities are more fully staffed.
Curtis said the proposed rate for “peak time” rentals would be $50 per hour, while the “non-peak” rate would be $75 per hour, to account for staffing and janitorial services. Additionally, Curtis said parks and rec officials are considering a low fee for nonprofit organizations to rent out meeting spaces, such as the community rooms in the Douglass Community Center and Annex. People currently can rent those spaces for $30 an hour.
Commissioner Linda Morse said she supported making fees for renting community rooms as nominal as possible.
“Peak and non-peak is as good as anything,” Morse said. “Let’s see if it works.”
Commissioner Wynn Butler said he thought the proposed changes sounded “simplistic enough” and was in favor of them. Commissioner Usha Reddi also supported the proposal and asked if recurring or long-term reservations of parks and rec facilities was possible. City manager Ron Fehr said the city doesn’t typically reserve spaces long-term, but it’s something city officials will look at.
Mayor Mark Hatesohl said the proposal seemed like a “semi-brilliant plan.” Commissioner John Matta noted no members of the public were present at the meeting to speak about the proposal. Matta asked Curtis what might cause the commission chambers to “fill up” with people wishing to comment publicly on parks and rec programs.
Curtis told the board that any discussions about potentially privatizing the operation of Parks and Rec programs would bring in an audience, but he said that is not his intention.
“What I’ve said multiple times is that my intention is to run our programs,” Curtis said. “This approach will allow us to offer more programs, a wider variety of programs.”
Curtis said the parks and recreation summer activity guide is coming in the next two weeks. It will have more details on department programming and rates. He said parks and rec will offer flag football this summer, as well as softball, along with “several new” activities he did not specify.
The city commission meeting Tuesday was a work session, meaning no action was taken following the board’s discussion with Curtis. Parks and rec officials will return to a later commission meeting with more details on summer programs and associated fees.