Manhattan Parks and Recreation has temporarily closed all sports fields, removed hoops and nets in an effort to stop people from gathering during the coronavirus pandemic.
The department announced the “difficult” decision Friday.
“While we understand physical activity and fresh air are vital to mental health and well-being, we also understand the importance of staying home and not gathering,” the department’s Facebook post read.
Manhattan residents are still allowed to go outside and participate in physical activities such as walking or running, but they are encouraged to keep distance from one another.
People still can expect to see maintenance staff mowing grass or taking care of the parks during the pandemic.
Officials did not indicate when sports fields would reopen.