The Manhattan Ogden School Board of Education voted unanimously Friday to delay the start of the 2020/2021 school year until Aug. 26.
Staff will still start as originally scheduled on Aug. 6 but students will not begin as planned on Aug. 12.
“The work we need to do in order to train staff … between Aug. 6 and … for us to start Aug. 12 was not going to allow enough time for us to be able to get the training done we need to do,” said Superintendent Marvin Wade.
He said officials took into consideration several issues including what the COVID-19 numbers are in Riley County and when Kansas State University students would be returning.
“There’s just a lot of factors that we’ve looked at and the recommendation at this point would be for us to change the start date for USD 383 schools was from Aug. 12 to Aug. 26,” Wade said. “That would be pushing the start date back two weeks.”
Wade said officials still need to discuss logistics for opening; the delay gives the district employees the time they need to work on a plan.
“We were really looking at that Aug. 12 start date and feeling a sense of anxiety knowing that really was too soon,” he said. “We weren’t sure how much time we actually needed, but we knew that was not going to cut it.”
To ensure students can still reach the required number of hours in the classroom, said Eric Reid, assistant superintendent, officials have adjusted the calendar to move more of the professional development (PD) days to the start of the year. Several days the students would have been off are now scheduled as class days.
“One thing I think I heard loud and clear from our staff is they need training but they (also) need time,” Reid said. “They need time together to work though some of the problems they’re going to have … so, I think it was important getting that PD to the front level.”
The delay also gives parents time to decide how they want to proceed — whether they want their child to go to school online or in person.
“I’m sure everyone would agree that the safety of our students and our staff is No.-1 priority for us,” board member Curt Herman said. “Having the extra two weeks for training will let us respond rather than react. We’ll be prepared if we to have to goal online or if we need to make a change to make sure our staff and kids are safe — that’s our No.-1 priority.”