The Manhattan-Ogden school district has a new human resources director.
The USD 383 school board accepted Drew Montgomery for the position during its meeting Wednesday.
Montgomery will take on this new role after serving as the HR director for the South Central Kansas Special Education Cooperative in Pratt. He also has worked as a music teacher, department head and training specialist for the Houston Independent School District.
In a statement, Montgomery said he is looking forward to contributing to the "high standard of excellence" set by district superintendent Marvin Wade, assistant superintendent Eric Reid and employees of USD 383.
Montgomery will start on April 5, with an annual salary of $80,000. Andy Turner, the previous HR director for the district, left for another job in February. Turner made $76,303 in 2020, according to district records.
“Mr. Montgomery has human resource experience in an educational setting and has demonstrated a commitment to professional growth in areas that align well with priorities of USD 383,” Wade said.
Montgomery’s educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in music education from K-State, and a master’s in educational administration from the University of Central Oklahoma. He also has a master’s in human resources development from the University of Texas at Tyler.