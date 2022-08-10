Column, a software company that aims to streamline public notices, has raised $30 million in investments.
The founder and CEO of that company is Jake Seaton, who grew up in Manhattan and started that company in the Little Apple one summer with several fellow Harvard students. Column is a public benefit company that helps local newspapers and community officials with public notices — the legal or regulatory proceedings that the government must publish to keep citizens informed.
The $30 million is a Series A investment round led by Lux Capital, a venture firm. Series A is a company’s first significant round of venture capital financing. The name refers to the class of preferred stock sold to investors in exchange for their investment.
The money is intended to expand the company’s services, such as digitizing other outdated public information systems.
“We’re really excited about how they’re solving a unique problem,” said Lux Capital’s Shahin Farshchi, who will join the board of Column alongside Seaton and Nancy Gibbs, the former Time editor-in-chief who now serves as Column’s public benefit director.
Column is available in all 50 states, as well as the U.K. and Canada.
The funding round also includes new investments from previous seed funds and angel investors, including former Washington Post executive editor Marty Baron, Reuters News president Paul Bascobert, former Stripe chief operating officer Claire Hughes Johnson, News Media Alliance CEO David Chavern, and others.
Seaton is the son of The Mercury’s publisher, Ned Seaton, and Jacqi Lambert, a doctor at Stonecreek Family Physicians.