Editor’s note: The Mercury is highlighting new principals in the Manhattan-Ogden school district for the 2020-21 school year.
Stephanie Kabriel grew up attending Manhattan schools. Now, she is back as one of the district’s principals at College Hill Early Learning Center.
The Manhattan native attended Woodrow Wilson and Amanda Arnold elementary schools, Manhattan Middle School and Manhattan High School.
Then, she continued her education at K-State, earning a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 2000 and master’s degrees in elementary education in 2004 and educational leadership in 2019.
Kabriel previously taught in Olathe and in the Geary County school district before returning to a familiar place.
“I was really excited to have the opportunity to come home and teach in my home district,” she said.
She said the opportunity to take the helm at College Hill Early Learning Center is the culmination of a lifelong dream and goal to become an administrator. It’s a goal that developed as she watched and learned from others.
“I have such great respect for the work that they do,” she said. “I’ve been surrounded by great leaders during my teaching career, and I wanted to give back and try to serve the staff that I work with, in the same way that the administrators who served me helped me grow.”
Watching and helping people grow is what drew her to early childhood education.
“We are helping our littlest people get started on education,” she said. “That’s a little bit different from the other grade levels. We know parents are their child’s best first teacher and so we want to work with families to encourage and guide them and preparing their child to be lifelong learners.”
Despite starting her first year as the principal under the cloud of COVID-19, she said she is excited for the year to start and plans to continue building off the solid foundation already in place.
“I am excited for the kiddos to be here,” she said. “That’s why I’m here, and that’s why everyone else at College Hill is here.”
Watching them learn and grow, and to see them smiling reminds her why she does what she does, even when on the rough days. In the coming months, Kabriel said she expects many busy days as the district works through COVID-19 protocols. Nothing in her 20-year education career prepared her for dealing with a worldwide pandemic. However, adapting and flexibility will help her and her staff move forward, she said.
“Using our problem-solving abilities to work with our students and meet their needs, regardless of what’s happening around us is what’s most important,” she said.
In addition to implementing COVID-19 protocols, Kabriel’s big project for the year is moving the center’s operations to a new building.
“That’s the excitement of continuing to grow and help our early learning programs,” she said.
She brings what she describes as a shared leadership approach, which is based on providing guidance and support. But she also wants to empower the teachers to be leaders and to find their own leadership opportunities, she said.
No matter what the year throws at her, whether it be a virus or a move to a new building she is ready to take it on, she said.
“I believe in what we do with all my heart — education is my passion,” she said.