Brock Everett, a Manhattan native, appeared Tuesday night on the Jimmy Kimmel late-night comedy show, playing Donald Trump.
The bit was a spoof of a scene from the movie “Love Actually,” wherein a man stands outside the door of a woman, silently showing her cards with a message of his secret love for her. In the gag, Kimmel shows the cards to Trump, played by Everett.
Kimmel’s show on ABC draws an average audience of 1.9 million viewers, according to published reports. The bit with Everett, called “Trump Actually,” had 304,000 views on YouTube as of Thursday morning. Everett said the scene involved the use of what’s called a “digital overlay,” which reacts to facial movements but makes the on-screen face appear to be a nearly exact replica of Trump’s.
Everett, a 1986 Manhattan High grad, said Kimmel’s people contacted him to do the bit. He said they must have held on to his information from something he submitted earlier. Everett has had a regular gig doing comedy bits as part of the Dan Patrick show, and hosted his own “Fair Game” show as well.
Everett’s mother, Freddie, lives in Manhattan, as does his older brother Brad, a former mayor. Their younger sister, Bridget, has gone on to fame in movies, TV and a bawdy cabaret act.