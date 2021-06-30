The Manhattan Municipal Band continued its “100th plus” anniversary celebration Tuesday, a year later than intended because of the pandemic.
About 100 people, some with umbrellas in tow, attended the performance at the Larry Norvell Band Shell in City Park. The off-and-on rainfall cleared just in time for the concert to start, which pleased band director Frank Tracz.
“See? Blue skies,” Tracz said. “How about that?”
Last year marked the band’s 100th anniversary. Because the pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2020 season, concerts in recognition of 100 years of active membership are slated this summer.
The municipal band performed a medley of patriotic songs, including “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and a few choice selections from march composer John Philip Sousa. The Little Apple Barbershop Choir also performed a couple of songs — and got soaked with rain during rehearsal before the concert.
Costa Rican trumpet player Jose Sibaja was the featured soloist and guest performer with the band. Sibaja is the lead trumpeter with the Boston Brass, and makes international appearances as an orchestral soloist. Sibaja joined the band for a Big Band showcase, along with a performance of the “Green Hornet” theme song.
Sibaja has performed on various late-night television programs in the U.S., as well as the Latin Grammy Awards, the American Music Awards, and made media appearances in more than 40 countries. He has recorded with artists such as Marc Anthony, Ricky Martin and Gloria Estefan.
The band also performed the “Star Trek” theme music and wrapped up the evening with a spirited rendition of “Americans We.”
The Manhattan city government has provided financial support for the municipal band since 1920. The band played its first concert on the lawn of the Riley County Courthouse. Over the years, the band’s membership has included people from across the Manhattan community, including students and faculty from K-State, Manhattan Christian College, Fort Riley personnel, retirees, and clergy.
The Municipal Band’s next concert will be at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in City Park. All performances are free to attend.