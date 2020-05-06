Mayor Usha Reddi on Tuesday floated the idea of requiring face masks by local law to continue to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“I think it’s our responsibility to make sure we are addressing public health as well as the economy in our community,” Reddi said.
Reddi plus commissioners Aaron Estabrook and Linda Morse came to a consensus to move forward with discussing the measure at a future city commission meeting. However, enough support to actually pass a mask ordinance doesn’t appear to exist.
Reddi had to bring up the idea during the city commission meeting instead of the usual briefing meetings prior to the city commission meetings because those briefings aren’t taking place right now. The commission has to have at least three commissioners willing to discuss an item like this to put it on an agenda.
Although Reddi is enthusiastic about implementing a mask ordinance, two commissioners balked at the idea and two others were skeptical.
Commissioner Wynn Butler called an ordinance like this “out of control.”
“I am absolutely against a city ordinance on this,” said Butler, who said he wears a mask in public. “I mean we could put best practices out there. I just see that as an absolute nightmare.”
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said the commission could have a conversation about this if the community sees an increase in coronavirus cases, but said he thinks he would vote against an ordinance like this.
“I’d like to sure think that this thing is on its way out the door with the hot weather coming here,” Hatesohl said. “And so if we see any kind of an uptick in the next couple weeks, then we can sure have a discussion maybe. But I wouldn’t vote for it simply because at some point people are going to rebel against rules that they don’t think are necessary and don’t make enough sense to them.”
Hatesohl said he thinks people won’t wear masks unless they’d face consequences such as being arrested.
“The people that aren’t wearing masks now, unless you’re going to arrest them, probably aren’t going to continue to wear masks,” he said.
Reddi told The Mercury on Wednesday that the potential ordinance would apply to times people are inside public places. She said residents could use masks or other face coverings such as a bandanna.
“The way I see this is wearing a face covering any time you are in stores or in sectors where social distancing is not possible,” she said.
Reddi used Birmingham, Alabama, and Los Angeles as examples of cities that have adopted ordinances for mandatory face coverings. Other communities around the country are considering similar measures.
In the Kansas City area, the Prairie Village City Council on Monday told administrators to draft an ordinance that would require people to wear masks inside businesses and indoor facilities. That vote could take place during its next meeting on May 18.
Commissioner Linda Morse said she is willing to discuss the measure further, but she thinks an ordinance like this would be “difficult to achieve” because the lack of face mask-wearing by the public right now.
“There’s a rebelliousness taking place,” she said.
Although Estabrook signaled the go-ahead to discuss this idea further because he didn’t want to stop the conversation from moving forward, he said he is not a fan of making this a mandatory requirement.
Estabrook said he wanted some backing or recommendations from Riley County Health Department officials or the task force to move forward with the measure.
“If they think the city commission should be weighing in on it, then that would rise to a level where I’d be paying attention more,” Estabrook said. “I tend to agree with Mark and Wynn and that it’s going to be really hard to enforce. ... If it’s a resolution saying we want people to do this, then that’s one thing. If it has any kind of consequences to it in the enforcement component, it’s really not feasible. But I don’t see that even being something we should do. But I don’t know that it needs to come from us. ... I’d like to hear input from the health officer.”