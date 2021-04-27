A Manhattan man accused of killing two people waived a formal reading of his charges Monday, requesting his case move forward with a jury trial.
Montrell Vassar faces two counts of first-degree murder for the Oct. 9 deaths of Skylar Havens, 19, and Javion Gray, 23.
The court hasn't set a trial date, but Vassar’s next scheduled court date is a status hearing at 10:30 a.m. May 24.
Riley County police responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Allison Avenue at 5:23 p.m. Oct. 9, where they found Havens and Gray dead from gunshot wounds.