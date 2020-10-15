Authorities are charging a Manhattan man with first-degree murder in the shooting death of two of his friends.
Montrell Vassar, 19, had initially been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, but a Riley County judge on Wednesday upgraded those charges to two counts of first-degree murder. He faces an additional charge of possession of a stolen handgun.
Judge James Kepple also increased Vassar’s bond from $500,000 to $1 million based on recommendations from Riley County Deputy Attorney Trinity Muth after reviewing the new charges.
Vassar said at the hearing that he had been friends with the two victims, Skyler Havens, 19, and Javion Gray, 23, for a few years, but they had guns pointed at him at the time of the incident. He didn’t say why they pointed guns at him.
Vassar said he fired in self defense, and he turned himself over willingly when he saw police.
Kepple said Vassar shouldn’t talk about the details of the case without his attorney.
Muth argued that further investigation and review from the county attorney’s office showed the victims were shot in the back, which warranted the upgraded charges.
Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Allison Avenue at 5:23 p.m. Oct. 9. Officers discovered Havens and Gray dead from gunshot wounds at the scene.
They arrested Vassar later that night.
If convicted, Vassar could face life imprisonment with a fine of up to $500,000 fine for each of the murder charges, and five to seven months imprisonment with a fine of up to $100,000 for possession of a stolen handgun.
Kepple scheduled a status hearing in the case for 1 p.m. Nov. 24.