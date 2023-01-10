A Manhattan man has been sentenced to about four and a half years in prison for sex crimes involving a minor.
Riley County Judge John Bosch on Monday sentenced Skyler Barry, 35, to 55 months for one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He appeared in person for sentencing at the Riley District Courthouse.
Bosch said Barry would receive a credit of 474 days for the time served since his arrest. Bosch also ordered him to register as a sex offender for life, have no contact with the victim, have a lifetime of post-release supervision, and pay $350 in restitution for medical expenses.
Barry pleaded guilty on Nov. 30. He was originally charged with three counts of rape, two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and attempted aggravated criminal sodomy, but he pleaded to the lesser charge.
All charges involved a then 14-year-old girl who reported Skyler raped her in three separate incidents. The incidents happened between December 2020 and February 2021.
The girl was identified by her initials in court, but The Mercury doesn’t identify victims of sexual crimes.
The Mercury previously reported that the first time she told anybody about the incidents was her boyfriend. She said she only told him some details about it and slowly started telling more when he asked about it.
The girl testified she went to the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) for a formal interview about what happened. She told her mom a couple of days after telling her boyfriend, but her boyfriend was the first person who told her mom.
The girl’s mom said it was up to the girl whether she wanted to report it or not, and she did because she didn’t want it to happen again.