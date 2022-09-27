A Riley County judge has sentenced Montrell Vassar to 32 years in prison for a 2020 double murder.
Riley County Judge John Bosch on Monday sentenced Vasser, 21, Manhattan, for killing Skylar Havens, 19 and Javion Gray, 23, on Oct. 9, 2020. Vassar was friends with both Gray and Havens.
In late August just days away from trial, Vassar pleaded no contest to two counts of 2nd-degree murder and one count of possession of stolen property. In a no contest plea, Vassar didn't admit guilt, but he also didn't contest the charges.
During an October 2020 court hearing that ended with a judge upgrading his charges to two counts of first-degree murder, Vassar said he fired in self-defense. Vassar said Havens and Gray had guns pointed at him, but he didn’t say why.
Prosecutors argued that further investigation and review from the county attorney’s office showed the victims were shot in the back, which warranted the upgrade from second-degree murder to first-degree murder.
Bosch sentenced Vassar to 240 months or 20 years for one count of 2nd-degree murder and 147 months or 12.25 years for the other count of 2nd-degree murder. Those sentences will run consecutively and require 36 months of post-release supervision. Vassar also received 7 months for one count of possession of stolen property, a sentence that will run concurrent. Bosch didn't order any restitution because he said he didn't see it necessary.
“This was something we felt was beneficial for both sides,” Vassar’s attorney, Christopher Biggs, said about the plea agreement.
Biggs said part of Vassar’s motivation was to not put the family through trial.
In a statement, Gray’s mom said, “Whatever happened that day will either change you or consume you for the rest of your life.”
Vassar later said he made a horrible mistake that can’t be taken back.
“I sincerely apologize," he said. "I pray to God everyday now.”