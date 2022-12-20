A Manhattan man has been sentenced to 24 months probation for a standoff with police in 2021.
Riley County Chief Judge Grant Bannister on Monday sentenced Stanley Edward Hoerman, 80, to probation for two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and inference with a law enforcement officer.
Hoerman appeared for sentencing via Zoom from a nursing home facility. Because of Hoerman’s mental and physical disabilities, Bannister said he is no longer a danger to the community and in need of full-time nursing care.
Hoerman’s attorney Andy Vinduska said it was discovered during his incarceration that he has dementia.
“His heart was in the right place,” Vinduska said.
Hoerman will remain in the nursing home facility in Shawnee County where he will continue receiving care.
“I don’t need anyone to take care of me, I can take care of myself,” Hoerman said.
The charges stem from a Dec. 15, 2021 incident. Officers said Hoerman threatened them with a gun, leading to a closure of Bluemont Avenue in attempts to disarm him.
Hoerman intervened in a situation where police were interacting with another person experiencing a mental health crisis in the 1000 block of Bluemont. Police said Hoerman pointed a gun at an officer.
Officers spoke with Hoerman for about an hour in attempts to peacefully resolve the situation.
Police said Hoerman then displayed two separate weapons to officers, causing them to shoot three rubber bullets that hit him and allowed officers to approach and take him into custody.