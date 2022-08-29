A Manhattan man has pleaded no contest ahead of a planned double murder jury trial this week.
Montrell Vassar, 21, reached a plea agreement late last week for two counts of 2nd-degree murder and one count of possession of stolen property. Vassar had a jury trial scheduled from Tuesday through Sept. 9 in Riley County District Court.
In a no contest plea, Vassar isn’t admitting guilt, but he also isn’t contesting the charges.
Vassar was previously charged with two counts of first-degree murder and possession of stolen property (a handgun) for the shooting deaths of Skylar Havens, 19, and Javion Gray, 23, on Oct. 9, 2020. Police said Vassar knew the two men.
Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson said Thursday evening, defense attorney Chris Biggs and deputy county attorneys Trinity Muth and David Lowden had a conversation with the victims’ families and reached a plea agreement.
Wilkerson said that had the case gone to trial, Vassar could have been considered for voluntary manslaughter up to first-degree murder. Wilkerson said he is pleased with the result of the case.
During an October 2020 court hearing that ended with a judge upgrading his charges to two counts of first-degree murder, Vassar said he fired in self-defense. Vassar said Havens and Gray had guns pointed at him, but he didn’t say why.
Muth argued that further investigation and review from the county attorney’s office showed the victims were shot in the back, which warranted the upgrade from second-degree murder to first-degree murder.
For all charges, Vassar is facing a suggested sentencing range of 358 months or 30 years in jail with no fine, Lowden said.
Sentencing is set for Sept. 19 with Riley County Judge John Bosch.