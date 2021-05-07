A Manhattan man pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree murder in connection with a 2019 attempted robbery that left one dead.
During a hearing in Riley County District Court, Jaylon Hitsman also pleaded to attempted aggravated robbery and aggravated battery. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped charges of aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle and recommended a lower sentence.
The plea suggested the court impose a sentence 181 months, or about 15 years, imprisonment and that restitution be paid to the victims by Hitsman and other convicted co-defendants.
Hitsman’s brother, Dylan Hitsman, also previously pleaded guilty to similar charges and was sentenced in March to 24 years in prison.
Riley County Judge Grant Bannister is not obligated to follow the sentencing recommendations laid out in the plea agreement, and the most serious charge, second-degree murder, alone carries a sentencing range of nine to 41 months imprisonment, a maximum fine of $300,000 and an up to 36-month post-release supervision period.
On the evening of Nov. 1, 2019, Tanner Zamecnik, 24, was shot and killed outside the Park Place Apartments in the 1400 block of Cambridge Place during an attempted robbery under the guise of a marijuana sale.
Shamar Sutton, a co-defendant in the case, testified at a previous preliminary hearing that he had met Richard Goens that evening to buy marijuana and the Hitsman brothers also were present. When Goens did not have enough on him, the group’s conversation eventually led to plotting to rob Zamecnik, whom the brothers knew, of money and marijuana.
Sutton said before they left Goens’ residence, Goens had displayed a gun that he took with him. Sutton drove the group out to meet Zamecnik at the Park Place Apartments parking lot, and initially only the two brothers left to get in Zamecnik’s vehicle. After confirming Zamecnik had marijuana, the Hitsmans sent a message to Goens, who then got out of Sutton’s car to approach Zamecnik’s vehicle.
When Zamecnik refused to hand anything over and tried to drive away, Goens allegedly fired his gun, striking Zamecnik and causing him to crash into another vehicle and the apartment building. While the Hitsmans had already exited the vehicle at that point, the crash impact fractured the ankle of Zamenik’s passenger, Courtney Yowell.
Yowell underwent treatment for her injuries, but Zamecnik later died from his at Ascension Via Christi Hospital.
Goens is scheduled to appear for an approximately weeklong trial starting Aug. 16, and Sutton will appear next in court for an arraignment on Aug. 30.
Bannister set a sentencing hearing for Jaylon at 9 a.m. Aug. 31.