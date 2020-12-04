A Manhattan man was seriously injured Thursday in Geary County after another vehicle attempted to switch into his lane, causing him to crash.
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, Charles Gillum, 66, was driving east on Interstate 70, about three miles east of U.S. Highway 77, at 11 a.m.
Gillum tried to pass a vehicle in front of him, but the second driver, Shane Conley, 19, of Manhattan, did not notice him and also tried to switch into the left lane. This caused Conley’s vehicle to strike Gillum’s vehicle, which then left the road and struck a tree.
Emergency responders took Gillum to Geary County Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Hospital officials said Friday that he wasn’t in the hospital.
Conley and his passenger, Tyler Roberts, 18, of Junction City, did not suffer any apparent injuries.
All parties wore seat belts at the time of the crash, the report said.