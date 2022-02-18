A Manhattan man has received life in prison for sexually abusing his ex-girlfriend’s child.
Riley County Judge John Bosch on Friday sentenced Antonio Jimenez-Calleja, 32, of Manhattan to life in prison with parole eligibility after 25 years in prison.
Jimenez-Calleja entered a plea agreement with the state on Dec. 7 for one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child in exchange for dropping other charges of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and five counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The crimes occurred in the family home between Nov. 1, 2019, and Jan 2021, involving a girl who was 9 and 10 when they happened.
On Wednesday, Jimenez-Calleja’s attorney Mario Moore made a motion for a 49% reduction for his sentencing range. In court documents, Moore wrote Jimenez had no previous criminal history, didn’t pose a threat to public safety, wasn’t a habitual sex offender, had an adequate support system, had a newborn child, and maintained employment.
Riley County deputy attorney Bethany Fields responded on Thursday, saying that Jiminez-Calleja committed many offenses and showed no evidence of committing the crimes under the influence of extreme mental or emotional disturbances.
According to court documents, the now 11-year-old girl reported to the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) that her mom’s boyfriend, Jimenez-Calleja, had sexually abused her. She said she was telling the center because she did not want him touching her 8-year-old sister. Officials showed her an anatomical drawing and she circled where Jimenez-Calleja touched her; this included her breasts, vagina, thighs and buttocks. She said her mother would be at work or in the bathroom when Jimenez-Calleja sexually abused her.
The girl stated that she had seen and touched Jiminez-Calleja’s penis. She said he would sometimes try to put it in her bottom and vagina, and she put her mouth on it.
Fields further wrote that Jiminez-Calleja committed a single isolated offense and no evidence shows the crimes committed were under the influence of extreme mental or emotional disturbances.
Jimenez-Cellja’s brother Servino Jimenez-Cellja is facing similar charges. He is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. His next court appearance is at 10:30 a.m. on May 23 for a status conference.