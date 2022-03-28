Cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy later in the day. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph..
A Manhattan man is in Riley County Jail after police said he didn’t show up for his trial and was missing for months.
Police arrested John Leroy Logan Galloway, 29, late Friday evening on warrants for three counts of failure to appear and probation violation. David Stuckman, owner of Gatsche Bail Bonds, the company Galloway used for his initial bail, said a bounty hunter found Galloway in Kansas City, Missouri.
The warrants for failure to appear come from previous charges of burglary, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery.
Earlier in March, Riley County Judge John Bosch issued a bond forfeiture to Gatsche Bail Bonds for $60,000 after Galloway didn’t appear for his jury trial in November.
Galloway has three pending cases in Riley County District Court. The three court cases against him span from July 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020. In total, Galloway is charged with four counts of theft, two counts of attempted aggravated burglary, aggravated burglary, burglary of a motor vehicle, aggravated battery, theft by deception, non-residential burglary and criminal trespass.
During the time period, prosecutors said Galloway stole tools, camping equipment, credit cards, prescription medication, money and a fuel credit card. They said he broke into multiple houses, a car and a non-dwelling unit in both successful and unsuccessful attempts to steal.
In November after Galloway failed to appear for trial, Riley County police put out a statement with his photo saying they were looking for him.