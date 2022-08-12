A jury on Friday found a Manhattan man guilty of all charges in an attempted second-degree murder trial. 

Mark Anthony Koch, about 54, was found guilty in Riley County District Court of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, burglary and theft. The charges stem from an Oct. 10, 2019, incident, during which Neta Ambar, 37, said she was attacked by Koch, who wrapped a cord around her neck in her home.