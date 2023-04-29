A Manhattan man died Friday at the hospital after Riley County police said his health detoriated while in jail.
RCPD officers detained Joseph Varvel, 25, at 1:45 a.m. on Friday in the 300 block of North 14th Street in Manhattan for suspicious activity. Police said he ran from officers, who found him in possession of cocaine.
Officers on scene called Riley County EMS for assistance at 1:50 a.m. after Varvel complained of breathing issues while in custody. EMS arrived on scene at 1:56 a.m. and cleared Varvel at 2:05 a.m.
Officers then arrested Varvel on possession of cocaine, possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, and interference with law enforcement and transported him to the Riley County Jail.
Officials called EMS at 3:32 a.m. when Varvel became physically ill. RCPD said his condition quickly deteriorated, and corrections officers began lifesaving measures.
EMS arrived at 3:41 a.m. and continued lifesaving measures. EMS began transporting Varvel at 4:03 a.m. to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, where he arrived at 4:12 a.m. and was pronounced dead at 4:47 a.m.
According to state law, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation will be the lead agency investigating the death. An autopsy will be conducted.
RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote said police didn’t suspect foul play.
“Our hearts go out to Mr. Varvel’s family and friends,” RCPD Director Brian Peete said in a written statement. “This agency holds itself to the highest levels of integrity and accountability and will continue to be transparent and work with the KBI through their analysis of this case. I commend our corrections staff and EMS who did everything in their power to help Mr. Varvel during this tragic situation.”