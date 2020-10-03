The Manhattan man injured after when police shot him after an hours-long standoff Thursday night has died, officials announced Saturday.
The Lawrence Police Department, which is leading the investigation into the incident, identified the man as Jarred Kemp, 41.
Riley County police responded to a domestic situation at about 7:48 p.m. Thursday after a man reported a family member had fired a gun and threatened to shoot him in the 4600 block of Freeman Road near Tuttle Cove Road.
Officials said when officers arrived at the scene, they found Kemp, a white man, seemingly experiencing a mental health crisis.
Several emergency response agencies responded to the scene, including mental health co-responders and crisis negotiators who tried speaking with him over the course of the night. Representatives from Fort Riley also arrived to assist, as Kemp was a soldier at the base.
At about 12:30 a.m. Friday, after some units left the immediate scene to de-escalate the situation, police said Kemp fired his gun. When he later threatened to shoot his family member again at around 1:38 a.m., two officers fired at Kemp.
Kemp took a single life-threatening gunshot wound, and emergency responders flew him to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, where he later died.
“I am saddened by the news of Mr. Kemp’s death,” RCPD Director Dennis Butler said in a statement. “This is a tragedy for so many reasons, and I wish to offer my personal condolences to his family, friends and fellow soldiers at Fort Riley and elsewhere. Moreover, I offer these condolences on behalf of the men and women of the Riley County Police Department and our Pawnee Mental Health Crisis co-responders who worked so hard for a safe outcome.”
RCPD put the two officers, who have not been identified, on administrative leave in accordance with its department policy. It handed over the case to LPD to independently investigate the incident.
Lt. David Ernst, LPD spokesman, said investigators are reviewing body camera footage from the incident. He said they do not have a timeline for when the investigation will be complete, but LPD will turn over its findings to the Riley County Attorney’s Office for review when it is done.
Ernst said Saturday the department was not releasing further information at this time.