A Manhattan man took the stand Thursday to deny allegations made by two girls, who testified Wednesday that he sexually abused them when they were under 14 and he lived in their homes.
The two girls and one girl’s mother testified Wednesday in Riley County District Court in the trial of Rodney Roberts, 52, who is accused of three counts of rape and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.
Between late 2014 and May 2018, Roberts is accused of having raped and inappropriately touched two children under the age of 14. Roberts was arrested in 2019 after a woman reported to police in May 2018 that Roberts had touched her daughter.
The victims and their mothers were named in court, but The Mercury does not identify victims of sexual assault.
One girl said Roberts would regularly touch her breasts and vagina over the course of about two years. She said Roberts would wake her up early on days when her mother went to dialysis, and this was usually when the incidents occurred. She said she had previously told her mother that Roberts had touched her inappropriately. She said after this, her mother confronted Roberts, and he came to her and told her it was important for her to tell someone if something inappropriate was happening.
Roberts denied groping the girl’s breasts, but said she might have been referring to when he would say she had something on her shirt and then flip his finger up to graze her face as a way of teasing.
He also remembered telling the girl that she had done the right thing by saying something to her mother.
The girl also testified that once, late in his time living with her family, he came into her bedroom and put his penis into her vagina. Roberts’ attorney, Andy Vinduska, said in an interview in May 2018 the girl, who was then 12, indicated that she had never seen his penis. The girl said she answered that way because she had kept her eyes closed during the incident.
Roberts testified that he moved in and out of the home about five times, and the police were called about three of those times because of arguments. He said no allegations were brought up to law enforcement during those encounters.
Another girl testified that Roberts molested her while he lived with her family. The girl said Roberts would wake her up early before her family was awake. She would go through her morning routine and then nap on the couch before her family woke up. She said while she was on the couch, Roberts would grab her breasts and put his finger in her vagina. The girl said this would happen every day she had school.
The girl said she thought she might have been dreaming the abuse, but one morning, she pretended to be asleep and it happened again. She said this confirmed to her that it was really happening, so she told her mother, who was in a relationship with Roberts and also testified Wednesday.
The mother said that after her daughter came to her, she confronted Roberts, who replied that the daughter must have been dreaming.
The mother later kicked Roberts out of her home. She said he was kicked out a couple of days after the confrontation, while her daughter said it was a couple of weeks later. The mother said she left some of Roberts’ belongings on the curb, and when he tried to re-enter the home, she called the police but did not mention her daughter’s allegation.
Roberts said the mother kicked him out because of disagreements over bills. He also said he had developed a tense relationship with her other child’s father, who had recently started coming around the home.
The woman said she messaged the other girl’s mother in May 2018 because she felt the woman should know about her daughter’s accusations. At this time, the other mother talked to her own daughter, who said Roberts had abused her, and then contacted Riley County Police.
Both girls were interviewed by Junction City school district social worker Callie Meinhardt, who at the time was a social worker with Sunflower CASA. The jury viewed recordings of both interviews Wednesday afternoon. Meinhardt said she found both girls to be clear and consistent in their stories.
The trial was scheduled to continue Thursday afternoon.