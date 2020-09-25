Riley County police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly trying to start a fire on someone’s property.
Officers arrested Jason Michael Melton, 37 of Manhattan, on offenses of attempted aggravated arson, criminal trespass and two counts of aggravated domestic assault at 8:53 p.m. in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road.
Police said Melton allegedly stepped onto the property of a 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman and tried to start a fire.
Melton is confined at the Riley County Jail on a $50,000 bond.