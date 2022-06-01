A judge has set the trial date for a Manhattan man accused of killing a child.
Riley County Judge Kendra Lewison on Tuesday set the jury trial for Gage James Anderson, 22, for Feb. 7-17, 2023. Anderson is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a child in connection with the Dec. 1, 2020, death of his then-girlfriend’s 2-year-old son, Cyrus Matthew Miller. Police arrested Anderson on Dec. 17, 2020.
The Mercury previously reported that Matthew Lockwood, an emergency room doctor who worked at Ascension Via Christi Hospital the night Cyrus came in with critical injuries, testified at an April 2021 preliminary hearing.
Lockwood said he noticed Cyrus was cold, not breathing enough to maintain life and had “many, many bruises” all over his body in various stages of healing. He said doctors and nurses immediately knew they would not be able to care for a child in Cyrus’ state. He said they tried to have him flown to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, but they couldn’t get him stabilized.
According to Lockwood, Anderson said Cyrus had gotten his pant leg caught on the nightstand and hanged from it briefly. But Lockwood said that wouldn’t have put Cyrus in his condition.
Lockwood said he hadn’t seen the official autopsy report, but a Riley County police detective told him Cyrus had a liver laceration and small bowel contusions, and he died from hemorrhaging.
Anderson remains confined in Riley County Jail on a $500,000 bond.