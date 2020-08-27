Riley County police on Wednesday arrested a Manhattan man on a Riley County District Court warrant for aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.
Officers arrested Joseph Paul Trevail, 32, 416 Fremont St., at 1:44 p.m. Wednesday at his home.
A complaint filed in Riley County District Court alleges that on Nov. 9, 2019, Trevail held Joshua Rivera against his will and injured him, as well as took money from him, all while armed with a handgun.
Trevail is confined at the Riley County Jail on a $150,000 bond.