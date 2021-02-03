Police on Monday arrested a Manhattan man in connection with a 2019 burglary from a rural Geary County residence.
Riley County officers arrested Christopher Allen Freeman, 29, 305 Allen Road, on a Geary County District Court warrant for two counts of burglary and four counts of theft of property or services.
Prosecutors allege in a complaint that on Oct. 2, 2019, Freeman entered a home in the 7400 block of East Lyons Road and stole jewelry, a firearm and other property.
Freeman is confined at the Geary County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.