Manhattan man arrested for sex crimes involving a minor Lexi Garcia lgarcia@themercury.com Oct 21, 2022 Riley County police arrested a Manhattan man for raping a minor Thursday after a month long investigation.Michael Steere, 26, was arrested for past sex crimes involving a now 15-year-old girl he knows between August 2017 and September 2022.Steere is charged with three counts of rape and three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.Steere remains in the Riley County Jail with no bond listed.Because of the nature of the crimes, police said it wouldn't release additional information.