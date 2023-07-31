Manhattan man arrested for rape near his home Staff reports Jul 31, 2023 21 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Police arrested a Manhattan man for rape at about 3:38 a.m. Saturday while at 2010 Seaton Ave., a block from his Kimball Avenue home.Officers charged Joshua Adam Jones, 34, with domestic battery and aggravated criminal sodomy accompanying the arrest for rape.Jones is held at Riley County jail on $50,000 bond.Information about the victim will not be released because of the crime’s nature. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Owners and Their Pets Run a Pawsitively Awesome Race! Trump's 2024 rivals ignored legal cases against him at Iowa GOP event Watch full: SUV hits 6 migrant workers at NC Walmart Latest News BUCK WILD | Rodeo clown says crowd is vital to good show Riley County commissioners discuss EMS headquarters construction contracts City of Manhattan, Riley County announces cooling stations and helpful advice amid heat warnings Manhattan man arrested for rape near his home The first US nuclear reactor built from scratch in decades enters commercial operation in Georgia Myanmar's military-led government extends state of emergency, forcing delay in promised election Brain fog and other long COVID symptoms are the focus of new small treatment studies MHS fall sports practice to begin Aug. 14 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDusty Bookshelf facing closure, seeks acquisitionManhattan man arrested for rape near his home18-year-old Manhattan man charged with multiple sex crimes involving a minorJerome Tang talks his faith, his past and a bright future for K-State basketball on The 700 ClubSources: Colorado expected to decide on move to Big 12K-State women's basketball freshmen vying for playing timeOUR NEIGHBORS | Button Renz continues spreading community value after 45 years of servicePolice respond to two motorcycle crashes in 48-hour timelineWHAT TO DO? | Riley County Fair offers options for allJudging a fun — but nerve-wracking — part of competition for some 4-Hers Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Inspire Magazine Jul 28, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.