A Manhattan man is set for a summer trial to face charges that he murdered his wife in September 2021.
Kamahl Bobian appeared for a status conference Monday afternoon in Riley County District Court before Judge Kendra Lewison. Bobian appeared from the Riley County Jail via Zoom.
Lewison picked July and August as the time for a two-week trial for the case involving the death of Shanell Bobian. Lewison along with Bobian’s attorney Brenda Jordan and Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson will meet at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 21 to set the trial dates.
Bobian is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, and two counts of violating a protective order.
Bobian, 27, faces possible life imprisonment for first-degree murder, with the possibility of parole after 50 years. The burglary charge comes with a sentence of three to 14 years, and the violation of protective order charges each come with up to a year in jail. He also faces possible fines.
The alleged incident happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sept. 25 at 417 S. 12th St. in Manhattan.
Two police officers responded to the address for a welfare check and issued an “attempt-to-locate” bulletin to other law enforcement agencies. Topeka Police found Bobian on I-70 in Topeka, walking away from a vehicle that was involved in an accident.
Meanwhile in Pottawatomie County, residents reported to police some suspicious activity in the 5400 block of Moody Road. When officers responded to the scene, they found Shanell Bobian’s body.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers noticed a blood trail leading from the front of the house that appeared to have been caused by a pulling or dragging motion.