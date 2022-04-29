Emma Chacey, public relations assistant for Manhattan Public Library, organizes children’s books Friday morning for the annual book sale. The event, held Friday through Sunday, will be held at Wefald Pavilion this year.
The Manhattan Library Association’s annual book sale this weekend will be in a new location.
It will be hosted Friday through Sunday at Wefald Pavilion in City Park instead of the Manhattan Public Library, where it is usually held.
Officials said this is because of safety (regarding COVID-19) and space. During the pandemic, the library has moved furniture in the space inside the library that is normally used for the sale.
“We truly are thankful for the pavilion and City Park for partnering with us,” library spokeswoman Madison Ogle said. “(The city government’s) IT department has also been supportive. It’s fun to try a new location this year.”
The association organizes the sale as a fundraiser for the library.
Friday’s sale, which will happen from 5 to 7 p.m., will be exclusive to Manhattan Library Association members. However, these memberships can be purchased online on the library’s website or at the door for $10.
The prices of books will range from 50 cents to $4. Most of the books priced at $4 will be audiobooks, and the sale will include books from many genres.
The sale will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. On Sunday, the books that are leftover from the previous two days will be sold by the box for $5.
The library hosted the 2020 book sale before the pandemic started in March, but it had to cancel the event last year.
Officials said the cancellation impacted the library’s budget. In past years, this event has raised over $10,000 for the library.
The event is almost completely volunteer run with volunteers sorting books, setting up tables and helping to haul them from the library to Wefald Pavilion.
This year, attendees can find 450 boxes of materials that cover 70 genres between books, DVDs, vinyl, CDs, and audiobooks.