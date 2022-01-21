A bicyclist rides atop the Manhattan levee wall Nov. 17 on the Linear Trail. Portions of the trail will be closed for most of construction, but the trail will remain when the modifications are completed.
Work to improve the Manhattan levee will start before the end of the month.
Manhattan city officials announced Thursday that construction upgrades for the levee project will begin sometime next week but did not provide an exact date. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is leading the project to enhance the reliability and structural integrity of the levee system, which protects the older downtown part of Manhattan from flooding by the Kansas and Big Blue rivers.
Manhattan public works director Rob Ott said the improved levee system also will better protect the water and wastewater treatment facilities for the city.
“This overall project will greatly improve the level of protection for future events that would threaten Manhattan,” Ott said in a statement.
Last September, the Manhattan City Commission approved a $30 million bid from ESI Contracting of Kansas City, Kansas for levee improvements. The city’s share of the project is about $16.5 million, with the rest coming from the federal government. The city owes $12.4 million toward the project, which officials intend to pay by using revenue generated from a fee attached to residents’ water and sewer bills.
The project involves raising the levee height along the Big Blue River from the intersection of Casement Road and Hayes Drive, south of the confluence of the Kansas and Big Blue rivers, wrapping around upstream just west of the wastewater treatment plant. New relief wells and earthen berms will be added for further levee protection. The levee height will rise between 0.5 and 3.5 feet at various points across nearly the entire 5-mile levee.
The project is set to be completed by mid-to-late 2024. City officials said access to portions of Linear Trail that run along the top of the levee will be closed for most of the construction period. The trail will reopen once the project is finished.
Maintenance of the revamped levee system will be turned back over to the Manhattan city government following the Army Corps of Engineers’ work. City officials previously said they are pursuing the project because the levee, finished in 1963, didn’t perform as expected during the 1993 flood.