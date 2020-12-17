Manhattan and Junction City home sales through November 2020 increased by 20.1% when compared to the same time period last year.
Through November 2020, 1,701 homes have been sold, up 285 from 1,416 sold through November 2019, according to data from a Flint Hills Association of Realtors report for the area. This report takes multiple listing services and data from the Flint Hills Association of Realtors, including information combined from Manhattan and Junction City areas.
The Kansas legislature earlier this year deemed real estate services essential at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, which has helped real estate flourish in Manhattan, said Lori Rogge, 2020 president of the Flint Hills Association of Realtors.
“The majority of home sales have been up, inventory has been down, a jump in multiple offers and low mortgage rates have all been factors during (COVID-19),” Rogge said.
The Wichita State University Center for Real Estate also released the 2021 housing forecast for Manhattan and other Kansas cities.
By the end of 2020, WSU expects 1,790 total units will sell in Manhattan, an increase over the 1,535 homes sold in 2019. That’s an increase of 16.6%.
WSU anticipates 1,780 units will sell in 2021. Manhattan home values are expected to rise by 3.7% in 2021, according to WSU.
A market trend to watch for the coming years is a greater flexibility to work from any place and improved broadband access, which could continue to spur home buying, Rogge said.
On the other hand, Rogge said escalating prices of homes will stop first-time home buyers.
“That is why supply is critical,” Rogge said. “Only when prices rise roughly in line with income growth can we say the market is in equilibrium. Perhaps as lumber prices decrease and people continue to flee crowded cities, new construction will get a boost.”